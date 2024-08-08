Angus exhibitors excel at state fair

Mingo Valley Penelope 12 won grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Angus Show, July 22 in Columbus, Ohio. Kaydence Connolly, Cable, Ohio, owns the April 2021 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153. A May 2024 daughter sired by PVF Marvel 9185 is at side. Jerrod Arthur, Stillwater, Okla., evaluated the 50 entries. RJ RBM Rosemary 368L won reserve grand champion female at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Angus Show, July 22 in Columbus, Ohio. Holden Levan, Woodstock, Ohio, owns the April 2023 daughter of BNWZ Dignity 8017. Jerrod Arthur, Stillwater, Okla., evaluated the 50 entries. MV Rose 242 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show, July 23 in Columbus, Ohio. Kaydence Connolly, Cable, Ohio, owns the January 2024 daughter of PVF Marvel 9185. Greg and Pearl Walthall, both of Windsor, Mo., evaluated the 36 entries.

Mingo Valley Penelope 12 won grand champion cow-calf pair at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Angus Show, July 22 in Columbus, Ohio. Kaydence Connolly, Cable, Ohio, owns the April 2021 daughter of Colburn Primo 5153. A May 2024 daughter sired by PVF Marvel 9185 is at side. Jerrod Arthur, Stillwater, Okla., evaluated the 50 entries.

RJ RBM Rosemary 368L won reserve grand champion female at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Angus Show, July 22 in Columbus, Ohio. Holden Levan, Woodstock, Ohio, owns the April 2023 daughter of BNWZ Dignity 8017. Jerrod Arthur, Stillwater, Okla., evaluated the 50 entries.

MV Rose 242 won reserve grand champion bred-and-owned female at the 2024 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show, July 23 in Columbus, Ohio. Kaydence Connolly, Cable, Ohio, owns the January 2024 daughter of PVF Marvel 9185. Greg and Pearl Walthall, both of Windsor, Mo., evaluated the 36 entries.