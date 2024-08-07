Out and about at the fair …

Makenley Harker asked her friend Kynze Henry to cool her off during the fair, but did not expect it to be so cold on a hot day. Temperatures were in the upper 80s on Tuesday before a storm rolled through Tuesday evening.
Peyton Longstreath (left) and Carygan Phillips can’t stop laughing while riding the Sizzler during the fair.
Lucas Davis tries his luck to ring a cane during the fair.
Jazz Ford (left) and Rhianna Valaisa share a 9.00 Hawiian ice as their friends look on during a hot day at the fair this week.
Ella Conley’s feeder calf appears to mug for the camera during livestock competition at the fair this week.