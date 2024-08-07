Out and about at the fair …

Makenley Harker asked her friend Kynze Henry to cool her off during the fair, but did not expect it to be so cold on a hot day. Temperatures were in the upper 80s on Tuesday before a storm rolled through Tuesday evening. John Coffman Photography Peyton Longstreath (left) and Carygan Phillips can’t stop laughing while riding the Sizzler during the fair. John Coffman Photography Lucas Davis tries his luck to ring a cane during the fair. John Coffman Photography Jazz Ford (left) and Rhianna Valaisa share a 9.00 Hawiian ice as their friends look on during a hot day at the fair this week. John Coffman Photography Ella Conley’s feeder calf appears to mug for the camera during livestock competition at the fair this week. John Coffman Photography

