PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Whiskers (pictured) and Callie, both with sweet dispositions, need a new home after their owner entered hospice care for cancer. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Whiskers and Callie belonged to an elderly gentleman in Springfield. He was battling cancer the last couple of years and is now entering hospice care. His daughter-in-law called PAWS Animal Shelter to see if we could take his two cats, as she and her husband have a large German Shepherd which is vicious towards small animals, so they were unable to take them. We fortunately had a couple of spaces available and were able to take in these sweet cats. They went through quarantine and are now in the Catacabana, one of our adult cat rooms. They’re both super sweet cats, and they get along well with their roommates. They would be wonderful additions to virtually any family.

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS