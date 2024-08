Brothers Thomas Ford and Luke Ford were named the Champaign County FFA Boy of the Year and Champaign County 4-H Boy of be Year, respectively, during the Champaign County Fair Sunday night in the grandstand. Submitted photo Hannah Dingledine was named the 4-H Girl of the Year during the Champaign County Fair Sunday night in the grandstand. Photo by John Coffman Photography Ryleigh Schafer was named the FFA Girl of the Year during the Champaign County Fair Sunday night in the grandstand. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Brothers Thomas Ford and Luke Ford were named the Champaign County FFA Boy of the Year and Champaign County 4-H Boy of be Year, respectively, during the Champaign County Fair Sunday night in the grandstand.

Hannah Dingledine was named the 4-H Girl of the Year during the Champaign County Fair Sunday night in the grandstand.

Ryleigh Schafer was named the FFA Girl of the Year during the Champaign County Fair Sunday night in the grandstand.