A World War II-era C-47 named “That’s All, Brother” visited Grimes Field on Thursday for a program titled “The 80th Anniversary of D-Day Living History Flight Experience.”

Peter Treichler (left), pilot of the World War II-era C-47 named “That’s All, Brother,” looks over the aircraft with Braylon Secrest (right) and Mya Lane (center). They are both volunteers at the Champaign Aviation Museum.

Pictured is the interior of a World War II-era C-47 named “That’s All, Brother” that visited Grimes Field on Thursday.