Mercy Health seeking new volunteers in Springfield and Urbana

Mercy Health is seeking new volunteers to serve patients at Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital. Those interested in becoming a volunteer must apply and interview.

Mercy Health volunteers are part of a professional team, providing compassionate service and support to our patients and staff. They serve in many capacities and locations, including the birthing center, surgery waiting room, lab, pharmacy, gift shop, imaging center, and more. Last year, our volunteers donated more than 25,000 volunteer hours.

Dan and Denise Fraley are two such dedicated volunteers, who has been giving their time with Mercy Health for the past two years.

“I like helping folks, meeting good people, and being there for patients during challenging times,” said Dan. “I’ve been on the other side, and I know how important it is to have a friendly face and support during difficult times.”

The couple agrees it’s nice to lend a helping hand to those in need, but it’s also beneficial for them by helping to keep them active in retirement. They take pride in knowing they are contributing to a positive atmosphere and helping to improve the hospital experience for everyone they encounter.

“It’s inspiring to see retired individuals like Dan and Denise give back and make a difference every day. Their work truly aligns with our Mission of serving the community and enhancing patient care,” said Brad Soles, manager of Volunteer Services at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center. “Our volunteers are an essential part of our hospital. They provide added value by assisting with tasks that free up our nurses and ensure patients receive the care they need.”

Mercy Health currently has several openings for volunteers across the Springfield and Urbana communities. For more information, contact the volunteer department: Brad Soles, 937-523-5192 or Brooke Martinez, 937-523-5193.

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country.

