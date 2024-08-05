Local artist to host cyanotype workshop

Local artist Suzi Hyden will host a workshop on the cyanotype process during September. Submitted photo

Submitted story

In September, the Champaign County Library will host a series of eight cyanotype workshops for those 50 years and better led by local artist Suzi Hyden.

Participants are invited to explore the world of cyanotype, an alternative photographic method from 1842. Through this process, participants will create beautiful images using sunshine and water.

Workshop dates are Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, and 28, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Exhibition date is Oct. 12.

Participants are expected to attend all sessions as each session will build upon each other.

In October, we will host a reception for the community showcasing the artwork created by participants.

Registration is required as space is limited. Visit the library’s online event calendar to register or speak to library staff for assistance.

There is no cost to participate in this program.

No experience is necessary. Participants will learn the history of the cyanotype process, how to create cyanotype prints using everyday objects, practice arranging objects to create eye-catching prints and learn advance methods such as adding color and enhancing prints with drawing and painting.

A variety of papers and fabrics will be used including materials from home to create personal prints.

Meet the artist

Suzi Hyden is a cyanotype artist whose work celebrates the environment by combining elements from nature and repurposed materials. She uses native wildflowers and other objects she finds in nature to create cyanotypes, an alternative photographic process that is also known as sun printing or blueprinting. In addition, she shows her love for nature by repurposing materials for her art. She often uses vintage fabrics, papers, and metal as the substrates and framing for her cyanotypes.

The Champaign County Library is located at 1060 Scioto Street. You can visit the library’s website at champaigncountylibrary.org or call the library at 937-653-3811.

Project funding provided by the Ohio Arts Council, through a grant from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies in collaboration with E.A. Michelson Philanthropy.

Info from Champaign County Library