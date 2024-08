Mechanicsburg’s Anderson Reiser shot a 73 to win the 13-team Urbana Classic boys golf tournament at Urbana County Club on Monday.

The Indians won the team title by shooting a 319. Troy was second with a 329.

For Mechanicsburg, William Reiser and Conner Eyink each had an 80 and Ozzy Roach added an 86.

Urbana shot a team score of 383.

For the Hillclimbers, Gavin Hower had a 92.