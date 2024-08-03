PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Turbo is one of 12 puppies helped by Barely Used Pets. Turbo is the last of the group looking for a forever home. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

My name is Turbo and I am a Great Pyrenees/Yellow Retriever mix boy and my birthday was May 6, 2024. I came to Barely Used Pets with 11 siblings from down in Kentucky. All of my brothers and sisters have been adopted, and I am the last little (big) one left! Our mom, Butter, was here at the rescue with us until she found her new home! I am quiet and dignified just like my mom, but I LOVE to play and wrestle with other puppies. I also love the neat toys that they give me to play with! We were all named after vacuum cleaners because we suck up our food so fast. If you are looking for a big puppy that is a lovebug then you need to come and see ME!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets