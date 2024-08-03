PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
My name is Turbo and I am a Great Pyrenees/Yellow Retriever mix boy and my birthday was May 6, 2024. I came to Barely Used Pets with 11 siblings from down in Kentucky. All of my brothers and sisters have been adopted, and I am the last little (big) one left! Our mom, Butter, was here at the rescue with us until she found her new home! I am quiet and dignified just like my mom, but I LOVE to play and wrestle with other puppies. I also love the neat toys that they give me to play with! We were all named after vacuum cleaners because we suck up our food so fast. If you are looking for a big puppy that is a lovebug then you need to come and see ME!
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets