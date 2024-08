Mechanicsburg’s Anderson Reiser watches his drive on No. 11 at Lakeland during the county golf tournament on Friday. Reiser won with a 74. Photo by John Coffman Photography

ST. PARIS – Mechanicsburg’s Anderson Reiser shot a 74 to win the Champaign County Boys Golf Tournament at Lakeland on Friday.

The Indians won the tourney by 72 strokes.

Also for Mechanicsburg, William Reiser, Conner Eyink and Carter Browning each shot a 76 and Ozzy Roach had an 88.

Urbana’s Ryland Davis shot an 87 and Triad’s Cohen Millice had an 88.

Mechanicsburg had a team score of 302 followed by Urbana with a 374. Triad had a 409 and WL-S a 419.

Graham finished at plus-141.