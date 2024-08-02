Fairy ring not an Olympic thing An example of fairy ring is pictured. Submitted photo

By Dave Case

On Fertile Ground

​Welcome to another edition of “On Fertile Ground,” your local source of timely homeowner, garden and agricultural articles for Champaign County.

​Fairy ring, county fair and the Olympics

​​Couldn’t ask for three different topics. Stay tuned to how I tie these three together.

​Before I get to that, did you see where Urbana has been named one of “Ohio’s Best Hometowns 2024-2025” by Ohio Magazine? We were recognized for our “welcoming downtown filled with unique shops and restaurants, how we preserve local history and strong sense of community.” Watch for the Nov./Dec. 2024 and July/Aug. issues of Ohio Magazine. What an honor.

​First, fairy ring. It’s not an Olympic Ring and it’s not an award at our upcoming Champaign County Fair but it’s naturally occurring phenomenon where mushrooms or fungi grow in a roughly circular pattern in lawns, fields, or forests. These rings can vary in size from a few inches to several feet in diameter. They are caused by the mycelium of the fungus spreading outward in search of nutrients.

​Should you be concerned? Most likely you don’t need to do anything. But if you’re concerned about its appearance, it might be worth taking action. However, if the impact is minimal, you might choose to leave it be, as fairy rings are a natural occurrence and don’t necessarily indicate a serious problem.

​While we are on lawn health, here are a few tips for a healthy summer lawn.

• Drought stress is our number one issue. Our cool season grasses we have gone into summer dormancy but pay attention to lawn pests and summer stress. Pests to watch are grubs and chinch bugs.

• Don’t apply fertilizer with high nitrogen in the summer. Focus instead on secondary nutrients like calcium, iron and manganese.

• If you can, water properly which means deeply. We want water on the top 4-6 inches of soil to allow it to be moist. Deep watering ensures the root zone is reached. Water early in the morning.

Want some folklore (aka Phenology https://www.usanpn.org/) for these foggy mornings we have had? For every foggy morning we have in August, it will snow that many days this winter! On your calendar, circle the foggy mornings we have in August and compare!

Want to sow grass seed? Mid-August to mid-September is your time. Water daily. Choose a turf type tall fescue.

​How are your tomatoes? Diseases to watch for are blossom end rot, caused by inadequate soil moisture which inhibits delivery of calcium.

Next, early blight is very common. Crop rotation can help here as can resistant varieties, watering at the base of the plant, sanitation, adequate nitrogen, fungicides.

Finally, Septoria leaf spot. Resistant varieties, crop rotation, proper watering, copper-based fungicides and sanitation are among things that can help.

​The ​Champaign County Fair is here. What a great event!

Great for kids and adults alike. It is our 183rd fair. Think about that. As always, a busy fun packed week is ahead. Make sure you check out something different this year. Go to a livestock show, walk the barns, go through the Michael Building, check out the displays, go underneath the grandstand and check out the arts and crafts. Hope to see you there.

​Lastly, the Olympics in Paris are going on too. I like the opening ceremonies, but I think it went on too long. I like to see the small countries and learn a bit about them. Like Nauru, Andorra and Tuvalu. Fascinated to learn what events they have the best chance in to medal.

​At the Champaign County Fair in Ohio, fairy rings appearing in grass add a touch of enchantment to the festivities. Meanwhile, athletes from around the globe prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics, highlighting the diversity and unity of nations, including the smallest countries, coming together to compete on the world stage.

​Champaign County Ag Sector

Why are fertilizer prices so high when we are in the slow demand season?

1. European production. European natural gas prices have skyrocketed causing production to decrease.

2. High costs in Brazil. Similar story to Europe. They are saying, “We are not going to produce at a loss and will shut down these plants until we get back to normal.”

3. China’s restrictions. China has figured out, if they restrict exports, it lowers the domestic price and there is enough for themselves.

4. Supply shortage in Egypt.

5. Import restrictions. We have import restrictions with Morocco, Russia and China. Our supply is low here due to fall 2023 and spring 2024 demand and now we can’t really import anything.

Uneven corn pollination?

– Address Silk Clippers like root worm beetles and Japanese beetles.

– Watch for Tar Spot. I believe 7 counties in Ohio have positive identifications as of the end of July. Closest is Clark on July 16, 24.

– Consider nitrate testing.

As the growing season progresses, our herbicide options lessen. If within the proper growth stage, Group 3 (Glyphosate), Group 2 (ALS-Raptor, Classic First Rate), Group 14 (PPO-Reflex, Flexstar, Cobra, Cadet), Group 10 (Glufosinate) and Group 15 (Acetimide-Dual, Anthem Maxx, Outlook, Warrant). Always read and follow label directions especially as corn gets over 48 inches and beans are flowering.

Till next month!​

Question or comments? Email me at [email protected].

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Dave Case majored in Agronomy and Ag Econ with an emphasis in Weed Science. Dave’s career spanned Champaign Landmark, Crow’s Hybrid Corn Company and 30 years with Bayer CropScience. In 2018, Case formed Case Ag Consulting LLC. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Agricultural Fraternity. He is on the Board of Directors of the Agribusiness Association of Kentucky, Chairman of the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Educational Trust Foundation and Secretary of the Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni Board. He is on the Board of Directors of the Champaign Family YMCA, Champaign County Historical Society Agricultural Capital Campaign Committee and is a Trustee for the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Dave and his wife Dorothy live on a small farm south of Urbana where they raise goats, cattle, chickens and various crops and they donate all profits to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Dave can be reached at [email protected].