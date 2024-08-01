Urbana police continue investigation into serious injury crash

Pictured, a Hummer is shown after it crashed into two utility poles, snapping them in two before coming to a rest in the roadway on Sunday, July 21 on Norwood Avenue in Urbana. Photo submitted by Urbana Police Division

Submitted story

Urbana police are continuing with their investigation into a serious injury crash that occurred on Sunday, July 21 at 5:41 p.m. in the 1200-block of Norwood Avenue, also known as West state Route 29, in Urbana.

Urbana police and fire divisions responded to the crash involving a 2008 Hummer and a motorized bicycle, both of which were northbound on Norwood Avenue at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist, Tina Mackey, 48, Urbana, was operating on the east side of the roadway when the Hummer, driven by Joseph Brown, 47, Urbana, failed to see the bicyclist, striking her from behind. The crash knocked Mackey from the bicycle 92 feet forward and 9 feet from the roadway, destroying the bicycle and resulting in serious injuries to her. A person came upon the crash and began rendering aid to the injured Mackey until Urbana Fire Division medics arrived on scene and took over life-saving care. CareFlight airlifted Mackey from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital where she remains as her injuries continue to be treated.

After striking the bicyclist, the Hummer continued forward 218 feet where it then crashed into two utility poles, snapping them in two before coming to a rest in the roadway. Brown and his front seat passenger were injured and were transported by Urbana Fire Medics to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital for treatment.

Police suspect alcohol played a role in this crash and so they obtained a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Joseph Brown. While police await the results of lab testing, the crash remains under investigation.

Story from Urbana Police Division