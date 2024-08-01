Urbana man pleads guilty to internet sex crimes

An Urbana man has pleaded guilty to three felony counts involving internet sex crimes, according to a report from the Urbana Police Division.

On May 8, 2024, the Urbana Police Division received a report from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) agency.

The ICAC report indicated that two videos of suspected child pornography were uploaded from a Snapchat application. Urbana police opened an investigation into this report.

The ICAC report indicated that there were two files of suspected child pornography and they were able to link the upload to a particular IP address and email address associated with the upload.

The two videos depicted the following:

-The first video depicted a teenage female engaging in sex with an adult male.

-The second video depicted a teenage female engaging in a sex act.

The identity of the females in the videos is unknown.

The IP address and email address were eventually traced back to the defendant, Mklaine Austin Eggleston-Righter, age 26 of 149 Smith St. in the city of Urbana.

Eggleston-Righter is currently on a personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Aug. 29, 2024 at 1:15 p.m.

Eggleston-Righter was employed by Tecumseh Local Schools as an elementary school teacher and as an assistant high school boys tennis coach at Urbana City Schools. Both school districts have been informed about the case.

Investigation and plea entered

Eggleston-Righter was interviewed by investigators from the UPD regarding the two videos.

Eggleston-Righter subsequently appeared in Champaign County Common Pleas Court on July 29, 2024, and entered a guilty plea to:

Count 1 – (Felony, 4th degree) Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person

Count 2 – (Felony, 4th degree) Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person

Count 3 – (Felony, fifth degree) Possessing Criminal Tools

Pursuant to Ohio law, Eggleston-Righter will be required to register as a Tier-II sexually-oriented offender, which requires 25 years with in-person verification every 180 days; carries residential employment and education registration and verification requirements as well as prohibitions against the defendant living within 1,000 feet of any school premises or child day care center premises.

Count 1 carries with it a possible penalty of 6-18 months in prison.

Count 2 carries with it a possible penalty of 6-18 months in prison.

Count 3 carries with it a possible penalty of 6-12 months in prison.

Eggleston-Righter has no known prior criminal record.