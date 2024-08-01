Sherman named to Peoples Savings Bank board

Sherman

Brian Nicol, President/CEO and Chairman of the Board of The Peoples Savings Bank, recently announced the addition of Betty Sherman as a member of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Sherman is a lifelong resident of Urbana and a graduate of Urbana High School and attended The Ohio State University. She and her husband Phillip have three children and five grandchildren.

She has been heavily involved in her family business, The Dingledine Trucking Co., Inc., for over 40 years. She is also a minority owner of Damewood Enterprises and the President of Phoenix BTS LLC. Sherman is also a Managing Member of Phoenix Ag Limited where she helped implement and complete the recent building development on Norwood Avenue for the Orbis Manufacturing facility.

She enjoys traveling, gardening and spending time with her friends and family.

In response to her appointment to the Board of Directors, Sherman said: “I am humbled and honored to be on the Board of The Peoples Savings Bank. I hope to contribute to the continued success of this wonderful asset in our local community.”

Nicol said that “as a lifelong member of our community, Mrs. Sherman is a great addition to our Board of Directors and will bring much knowledge especially to our business customer base. We are extremely excited to add another local community leader to our Executive Management Team.”

Submitted by Peoples Savings Bank