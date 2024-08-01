Schwartz Driving School cuts ribbon

Pictured left to right are Don Flowers, Holly Lewis, Valerie Leonard, Angie Evans, Amber Snyder, Jessica Sutton, Zachary Liggett, Ken Keller, Xavier Snyder, Donna Reyes, Justin Weller, Christina Flowers, David Uhl, Madison Whitehead, Elena Deighan, Valerie Wald, Rachel Casey, Nick Redavide, Stacey Thompson, Linda Copas and Joe Losey. Photo by Levi LaForge

Submitted story

On July 29, Schwartz Driving School celebrated the grand opening of its new locations in Champaign County and Madison County with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Champaign County school is located at 643 Bodey Circle, Urbana, while the Madison County school is at 167 W. High St., London.

The event was marked by a special moment when Schwartz Driving School gifted a 2014 Chevy Cruze to Xavier Snyder, an Urbana High School graduate. Snyder participated in the “Drive to Succeed” driver’s education program, which provided him with free driver’s education instruction through a grant from the Department of Public Safety. The car will be a valuable asset for Snyder as he continues his education at Wright State University.

This generous car donation was made possible by Schwartz Driving School, with Turn All Machine and Gear of Springfield donating their services to ensure the vehicle was in excellent working condition.

All students in both Madison and Champaign counties can receive free classroom instruction thanks to a grant through the Department of Public Safety. Students who meet financial eligibility criteria can receive both their classroom and driving instruction for just $25.

For more information, families are encouraged to contact their child’s school district. Schwartz Driving School can be contacted directly at 614-882-4235.

Justin Weller, founder of Urbana Tomorrow, attended the ceremony and expressed his excitement about the new driving schools.

“We are excited to welcome Schwartz to the area and thank Christina Flowers, Champaign County Business and School Liaison, for her hard work in making the connection for this partnership,” Weller said. “Redeveloping properties is always rewarding, but it’s especially important when we can help fill vital needs in our community. Making sure kids have access to a quality driver education program is something we are proud to help make happen.”

The opening of these new locations aims to provide essential driver education to the local communities, ensuring young drivers receive the training they need to be safe and responsible on the road.

Submitted by Champaign County Chamber of Commerce