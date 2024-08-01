OSU send-off event

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County held its Summer Send-Off Picnic at Pretty Prairie Farm on July 21. Alumni, the families of the scholarship winners from Champaign County, and guests enjoyed food from Paul’s Catering and an array of delicious desserts provided by the attendees. 2024 scholarship winners Henry Harrigan, Isaac Johnson, Wyatt Robison, Lily Smith, Joe Williams, and Blaine Zimmerman were recognized. The club’s officers were elected: Vickie Murphy, president; Julie Balmer, vice president; Andrea Butsch, secretary; and Chris Harmison, treasurer. Also, Beth Harrigan and Curt Smith were elected the additional members of the Board of Governors. Pictured from left, seated: Lee Collins, Julie Balmer, and Curt Smith. standing: Jill Michael, Beth Deere, Becky Shultz, Beth Harrigan, Chris Harmison, Barb Collins, Vickie Murphy, Wyatt Robison, M. Mason, Lily Smith, Mary Kay Russell, Henry Harrigan, Jody Johnson, Kathy Sponheim, Dave Smith, Dorothy Case, and Todd Michael.

Submitted photo