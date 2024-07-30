PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Spanky, a kitten, and his three siblings are available for adoption. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Spanky and his three siblings were put outside at a house in Springfield. A neighbor took them in for a few weeks, as they were way too young to be out. However, she wasn’t able to keep them, so she brought them to PAWS Animal Shelter to find their forever homes. They were fostered for a few weeks and are now the sweetest kittens you could ask for! The four siblings have taken over Kitty Cove, one of our kitten rooms at the shelter, and they’re having a blast. They absolutely love to play, especially with fishing pole toys. When those aren’t available, they love to play with one another, chasing each other around and wrestling. They also enjoy bird watching at the window in their room. They’re all super sweet and loving and would be wonderful additions to any family.

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS