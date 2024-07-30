‘Fly Me To The Moon’ at Gloria Theatre starting Thursday

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Wednesday, July 31

Scam Awareness Training: at Westville United Methodist Church, 6 p.m.; open to everyone in the community.

Thursday, August 1

Gloria Theatre: Fly Me To The Moon, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Gloria Theatre: Fly Me To The Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Gloria Theatre: Fly Me To The Moon, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 4

Gloria Theatre: Fly Me To The Moon, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, August 5

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana

Urbana Twp.: Special meeting at 5 p.m. Note: all remaining regular meetings for 2024 will be on the third Monday of the month at 5 p.m.

EMA Executive Board meeting: 9 a.m. at Commissioner’s Office, Community Center

Thursday, August 8

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 4-H Activity Building, 384 Park Avenue

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 9

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: The Firing Squad, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14

Lactation in the Workplace Lunch & Learn: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community Room, 1512 South U.S. Hwy 68, Urbana. Topics include: Information on Ohio law for breastfeeding/pumping; information on how to implement a lactation policy or become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace; resources & support for local businesses.

Saturday, August 17

Urbana High School Class of 1964: will have its 60th Class reunion at the Moose Lodge, 632 Mosgrove St., Urbana. $20 per person. Meet and greet at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Gretchen Huffman at 937-653-6065 for more information. Reservations close August 1

Monday, August 19

DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Bring a brown bag dinner; dessert furnished.

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, September 28

17th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off and Festival: starts at 11 a.m., Hoopla Parade at noon, chili serving begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room