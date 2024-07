Urbana High School cheerleaders just finished the 2024 UCA Cheer camp. The following team members tried out and had the honor of being named UCA All-American. This prestigious award gives these cheerleaders the opportunity to perform at special events across the country. Pictured in the top row (left to right) are Maddie Long, Brianna Schuler and Riane Brewer. In the bottom row are Amyah Green, Riley Smith, Mya Mount, Kenadi McKee and Baley Smith.

Submitted photo