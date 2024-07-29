Mechanicsburg Public Library August activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

Adult August Events

Tuesday, August 6, 6 – 7 PM

Football Wreath

Assemble this wreath, then hang it on your front

door. Featuring glittery gold and green pieces with

the message Fall means football and several

football shapes, this home décor scores extra points

with fellow football fans!

Wednesday, August 7, 1 – 2 PM AND

Wednesday, August 21, 1 – 2 PM

Card Club

Join us to play a variety of card games!

Wednesdays, August 7, 14, 21, and 28 5 – 6 PM

Yoga

Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in

this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham

will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga

will be outside!

Wednesday, August 7, 6 – 7 PM

Podcast Club

Come discuss what you are currently listening to

and get new ideas on what to listen to.

Thursday, August 8, 10 – 11 AM

Friday, August 9, 10 AM – 6 PM AND

Saturday, August 10, 10 AM – 3 PM

Book Sale

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be having a

book sale. We will have tables set up in the meeting

room for patrons to browse! You can take as many

books as you would like there is no limit! Donations

accepted, but not required!

Friday, August 9, 12 – 1 PM

How to Use Digital Coupons

Learn how to navigate grocery store apps to unlock

special deals, coupons, and more!

Saturday, August 10, 11 AM – 12 PM

Saturday, August 10, 1 – 2 PM

Film Club

At this program you will have the opportunity to

meet other movie enthusiasts and share your

thoughts on the film watched earlier in the month.

August’s film is “Book Club”.

Tuesday, August 13, 2 – 3 PM

Tuesday, August 13, 6 – 7:45 PM

Movie: “Fall”

Will two best friends make it down the radio

tower? Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks!

Wednesday, August 14, 2 – 4 PM AND

Wednesday, August 28, 2 – 4 PM

Crafting Group

Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other

craft you do or want to do. Come with your

project, learn something new or just hang out

with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, August 15, 10 – 11 AM

Bingo

Come play some old fashioned Bingo!

Tuesday, August 20, 6 – 7 PM

Spelling Kahoot Trivia

This trivia is sure to be buzzworthy fun! Come test

your spelling knowledge! Please download the

Kahoot app before coming!

Friday, August 23, 2:30 – 3:45 PM OR 4 – 5:15 PM

Sunflower Acrylic Painting with Lisa

Get ready for fall with Lisa by painting a beautiful

sunflower painting!

Saturday, August 24, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

Movie: “The Fall Guy”

He’s a stuntman, fresh off an almost career-ending

accident, has to track down a missing movie star,

and try to win back the love of his life. What could

possibly go right?

Monday, August 26, 6 – 7 PM

Cookbook Club

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and

encourage everyone to prepare a dish to share

and discuss from that cookbook. August’s book is

“The Whole 9 Months” by Jennifer Lang

Tuesday, August 27, 6 – 7 PM

Football Book Folding

Just in time for football season! This craft is perfect

for any football fan or to put out for the season!

Thursday, August 29, 10 – 11 AM

Youth August Events

Thursday, August 1, 2 – 4 PM

Movie: “The Parent Trap”

Bring your snacks and drinks and come enjoy a

movie!

Friday, August 2, 9 – 10 AM

Yoga

Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in

this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham

will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga

will be

outside!

Fridays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 10 AM – 5:30 PM

Board Game Fun

Come check out our board game collection.

Saturday, August 3, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

Sister’s Day Movie: “Little Women”

Celebrate Sister’s Day with the showing of “Little

Women!” Based off the novel by Louisa May Alcott!

Bring your snacks and drinks! We have a microwave

to heat up any food!

Mondays, August 5 and 12, 11 AM – 12 PM

Free Meals for Youth @ Mechanicsburg UMC

Children ages 1 to 18 and adults ages 19 through 21

with a disability are able to receive free meals this

summer. Meals will be distributed on Mondays

from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

United Methodist Church, 42 North Main Street in

Mechanicsburg. The program runs from June 17 to

August 12. Each week, individuals can pick up seven

breakfasts and seven lunches to take home. All

meals are shelf-stable.

Saturday, August 17, 11 AM – 1 PM

PAWS in the Park

Join us at Goshen Park to enjoy our Story Walk

and reading the story with a canine companion.

The book is Dog Loves Drawing by Louise Yates.

Thursday, August 8, 4 – 5 PM

Lego Club

Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided.

Monday, August 12, 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Explorer’s Club

Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the second

Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In

August we will explore what are the Summer

Olympics?

Saturday, August 17, 12:30 – 2:15 PM

Back to School Teen Movie: “Ferris Bueller’s Day

Off”

Start the school year off with the movie “Ferris

Bueller’s Day Off!” Bring your snacks and drinks!