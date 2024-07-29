Mechanicsburg Public Library August activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
________
Adult August Events
Tuesday, August 6, 6 – 7 PM
Football Wreath
Assemble this wreath, then hang it on your front
door. Featuring glittery gold and green pieces with
the message Fall means football and several
football shapes, this home décor scores extra points
with fellow football fans!
Wednesday, August 7, 1 – 2 PM AND
Wednesday, August 21, 1 – 2 PM
Card Club
Join us to play a variety of card games!
Wednesdays, August 7, 14, 21, and 28 5 – 6 PM
Yoga
Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in
this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham
will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga
will be outside!
Wednesday, August 7, 6 – 7 PM
Podcast Club
Come discuss what you are currently listening to
and get new ideas on what to listen to.
Thursday, August 8, 10 – 11 AM
Football Wreath
Assemble this wreath, then hang it on your front
door. Featuring glittery gold and green pieces with
the message Fall means football and several
football shapes, this home décor scores extra points
with fellow football fans!
Friday, August 9, 10 AM – 6 PM AND
Saturday, August 10, 10 AM – 3 PM
Book Sale
The Mechanicsburg Public Library will be having a
book sale. We will have tables set up in the meeting
room for patrons to browse! You can take as many
books as you would like there is no limit! Donations
accepted, but not required!
Friday, August 9, 12 – 1 PM
How to Use Digital Coupons
Learn how to navigate grocery store apps to unlock
special deals, coupons, and more!
Saturday, August 10, 11 AM – 12 PM
Football Wreath
Assemble this wreath, then hang it on your front
door. Featuring glittery gold and green pieces with
the message Fall means football and several
football shapes, this home décor scores extra points
with fellow football fans!
Saturday, August 10, 1 – 2 PM
Film Club
At this program you will have the opportunity to
meet other movie enthusiasts and share your
thoughts on the film watched earlier in the month.
August’s film is “Book Club”.
Mechanicsburg Public Library
Tuesday, August 13, 2 – 3 PM
How to Use Digital Coupons
Learn how to navigate grocery store apps to
unlock special deals, coupons, and more!
Tuesday, August 13, 6 – 7:45 PM
Movie: “Fall”
Will two best friends make it down the radio
tower? Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks!
Wednesday, August 14, 2 – 4 PM AND
Wednesday, August 28, 2 – 4 PM
Crafting Group
Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other
craft you do or want to do. Come with your
project, learn something new or just hang out
with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, August 15, 10 – 11 AM
Bingo
Come play some old fashioned Bingo!
Tuesday, August 20, 6 – 7 PM
Spelling Kahoot Trivia
This trivia is sure to be buzzworthy fun! Come test
your spelling knowledge! Please download the
Kahoot app before coming!
Friday, August 23, 2:30 – 3:45 PM OR 4 – 5:15 PM
Sunflower Acrylic Painting with Lisa
Get ready for fall with Lisa by painting a beautiful
sunflower painting!
Saturday, August 24, 12:30 – 2:30 PM
Movie: “The Fall Guy”
He’s a stuntman, fresh off an almost career-ending
accident, has to track down a missing movie star,
and try to win back the love of his life. What could
possibly go right?
Monday, August 26, 6 – 7 PM
Cookbook Club
Each month we will highlight a cookbook and
encourage everyone to prepare a dish to share
and discuss from that cookbook. August’s book is
“The Whole 9 Months” by Jennifer Lang
Tuesday, August 27, 6 – 7 PM
Football Book Folding
Just in time for football season! This craft is perfect
for any football fan or to put out for the season!
Thursday, August 29, 10 – 11 AM
Football Book Folding
Just in time for football season! This craft is perfect
for any football fan or to put out for the season!
_____
Youth August Events
Thursday, August 1, 2 – 4 PM
Movie: “The Parent Trap”
Bring your snacks and drinks and come enjoy a
movie!
Friday, August 2, 9 – 10 AM
Yoga
Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in
this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham
will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga
will be
outside!
Fridays, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 10 AM – 5:30 PM
Board Game Fun
Come check out our board game collection.
Saturday, August 3, 12:30 – 2:30 PM
Sister’s Day Movie: “Little Women”
Celebrate Sister’s Day with the showing of “Little
Women!” Based off the novel by Louisa May Alcott!
Bring your snacks and drinks! We have a microwave
to heat up any food!
Mondays, August 5 and 12, 11 AM – 12 PM
Free Meals for Youth @ Mechanicsburg UMC
Children ages 1 to 18 and adults ages 19 through 21
with a disability are able to receive free meals this
summer. Meals will be distributed on Mondays
from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mechanicsburg
United Methodist Church, 42 North Main Street in
Mechanicsburg. The program runs from June 17 to
August 12. Each week, individuals can pick up seven
breakfasts and seven lunches to take home. All
meals are shelf-stable.
Mechanicsburg Public Library
Saturday, August 17, 11 AM – 1 PM
PAWS in the Park
Join us at Goshen Park to enjoy our Story Walk
and reading the story with a canine companion.
The book is Dog Loves Drawing by Louise Yates.
Thursday, August 8, 4 – 5 PM
Lego Club
Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided.
Monday, August 12, 3:30 – 4:30 PM
Explorer’s Club
Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the second
Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In
August we will explore what are the Summer
Olympics?
Saturday, August 17, 12:30 – 2:15 PM
Back to School Teen Movie: “Ferris Bueller’s Day
Off”
Start the school year off with the movie “Ferris
Bueller’s Day Off!” Bring your snacks and drinks!