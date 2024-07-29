Matt’s Take – Reds’ frustration is at an all-time high

McAdow

I’ve watched the Cincinnati Reds for my entire life. I have been through the 60-win seasons, I watched the 2012 meltdown, I showed up for the 2022 100-loss season. But now, more than ever before, am I frustrated with the Cincinnati Reds. The lack of performance, being out-managed, and losing yet another series after the break has me just wishing for the Bengals season to arrive already. It’s becoming hard to watch and it is time for a drastic change. I hate a negative column, but here we go:

David Bell was absolutely out-managed on Sunday. The Rays come out and say they are going to do a bullpen day with a majority left-handed pitcher eating most of the innings. Bell took their word for it, made a right-handed heavy lineup, and the Rays laughed all the way to the bank with righty-heavy pitching throughout the game. Bell was out-managed and it honestly is time…I am not one to blame Bell all the time. I understand he has been dealt some bad cards throughout the year, but this was inexcusable. It’s time for a new face in Cincinnati, as the losing mentality and monotony has to go.

Why on Earth is Austin Slater on this roster? You’re telling me Rece Hinds hacking away wouldn’t be a better option? You’re lying to yourself if you say you think this was the right move. Take your losses from the Alex Young trade, DFA Austin Slater, and let Hinds play. Even if he struck out every time, it wouldn’t be any worse than what we just watched.

If I was Hunter Greene, I would want the next plane ticket out of Cincinnati. He never gets run support and plays half his games at Great American Ball Park. In July, he has a 0.33 ERA, 27 IP, 29 strikeouts, and only has given up 9 hits. The Reds are 2-2 when he is on the mound this month. Unbelievable.

Will Benson shouldn’t take another at-bat. I love Will Benson, but nowhere else in the entire league would he still be getting time in the box. He is batting .193, has the 4th most strikeouts in baseball, and an OBP of .277. Again, I love Will Benson, but after 105 games, it is what it is.

Sell, Sell, Sell

Man, I hate to write this. It makes me sick to put this in writing, but it is time for Cincinnati to sell and take advantage of the relief pitching market, as well as others. I am one that never wants to admit the season is over, but this team can’t even get back to .500. Selling is a must and in hindsight, Cincinnati should have went all-in in 2023. Who should the Reds find new homes for, you ask? Well, anyone on expiring contracts or anyone worth dumping a contract for some new energy in 25’. Let’s take a look:

Frankie Montas is on a 1-year contract worth 16 million. We will get nothing out of him if we don’t trade him and he has been very sub-par. Find him a new home where someone else can cross their fingers that he figures it out.

Nick Martinez has this year and next year under Reds control. He has been quite good and would bring in some interest from multiple teams. I could see Nick finding a new home by Wednesday.

Alexis Diaz is under team control through 2027 and would bring a lot of interest from multiple teams. I love Alexis, but now might be the right time with relief pitchers bringing in a lot of value to let him go for a good return.

Lucas Sims, Emilio Pagan, and Buck Farmer should all be made available to teams with any interest.

If someone, anyone, would want to eat the Jeimer Candelario contract (Nobody will), find a way to get him off the payroll. He was great in June, but has been worse than Mike Moustakas every other month.

Ja’Marr Chase Holdout

With under 2 weeks until the first Bengals preseason game and just 41 days until the opener between Cincinnati and New England, Cincinnati’s most talented player has yet to practice with the team. He continues to show up in uniform, but is not taking part in any team activities. It is obvious that he wants paid, as he is only slated to make 1 million in 2024. I can’t blame him for wanting to get his bag, just as all of us would, but I hate to see this team not get the reps needed before preseason. Mike Brown, figure this out and get our star paid before this turns into a bigger issue come week one.

Included in the contract holdout is star defensive end, Trey Hendrickson. Earlier this off-season, I am sure we all recall when he requested a trade. Luckily, he wants to be here in Cincinnati, but he wants paid more than what he was clearly happy to sign for previously. Maybe I am old school, but being a labor relations professional myself, I love contracts. “It is what it is” through the duration of what was agreed upon and you “live and die” by what is signed. At what point should players be held more accountable for not following through with their side of the agreement?

