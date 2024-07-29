Ducks Unlimited banquet to be held Sept. 19

The 39th Annual Champaign County Ducks Unlimited Banquet will be held on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Fair Grounds. For more information please call 937-307-0647 and visit our Facebook page: Champaign County Ohio Ducks Unlimited.

Dinner tickets are available for $45 each before Aug. 15 or $55 after that. Tickets can be purchased at the door. This includes a one-year membership to DU, dinner and drinks.

