PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Rainbow is a Great Pyrenees/Yellow Retriever mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Rainbow and I am a Great Pyrenees/Yellow Retriever mix girl and my birthday was May 6, 2024. I came to Barely Used Pets with 11 siblings from down in Kentucky. Five of my brothers and sisters have already been adopted. Our Mom, Butter, is here at the rescue with us and she also needs a new home! We are quiet and dignified just like our Mom, but we LOVE to play and wrestle with each other. We also love the neat toys that they give us to play with! Some of us look like fuzzy little bears, while the rest of us have shorter coats. We are all named after vacuum cleaners because we suck up our food so fast. If you are looking for a big puppy that is a love bug then you need to come and see us!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

