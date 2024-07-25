Ohioans reminded to enjoy DORAs responsibly

Submitted story

Editor’s note: Urbana is among local cities that have a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With summer in full swing, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control (DOLC) encourages Ohioans to brush up on the guidelines regarding their local Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, since rules can vary between DORAs throughout the state.

Following their legalization in 2015, more than 150 DORAs are now scattered throughout the state, with many of Ohio’s communities embracing the concept of offering residents and visitors a designated zone that is exempted from portions of Ohio’s open container laws. While in these areas, patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from participating liquor permit holders while enjoying the outdoors and supporting local businesses.

“The creation of a DORA is a locally driven process,” said DOLC Superintendent Jackie DeGenova. “As more Ohio communities decide to take advantage of this economic development tool, we encourage permit holders and consumers alike to make sure they participate responsibly and understand their local DORA’s unique rules, which can be different from locality to locality.”

DOLC reviews DORA submissions from local governments for compliance with Ohio law and issues DORA designations to the affected bars and restaurants so they can participate in the DORA. Each DORA has its own unique characteristics, such as operational hours, signage and specific cups that must be used.

Irrespective of a DORA, marijuana use remains strictly prohibited in liquor permit premises. Since marijuana is still considered to be a controlled substance, the restrictions of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1-52 remain in effect. If a liquor permit holder could be considered to be complicit in the use of drugs in close proximity to their establishment, including the areas immediately outside the facility, they could receive a citation similar to what would occur if the drug use was taking place inside.

In addition, the initiated statute passed by voters that took effect in December 2023 states that a non-medical cannabis consumer who uses non-medical cannabis in a public area is guilty of a minor misdemeanor. Ohio’s law prohibiting smoking or vaping in public indoor spaces applies to smoking marijuana as well.

Ohio consumers and liquor permit holders are reminded of the following:

-Plan responsibly – Consumers planning to visit a DORA and consume alcohol should be sure to drink plenty of water, eat a meal and make plans for a safe ride home.

-Participate responsibly – Consumers should obey all of Ohio’s open container laws.

This includes: consumers not bringing their own alcohol into the DORA; patrons not taking DORA drinks purchased at one permit holder’s premise onto another’s premise. Be mindful that temporary liquor permits (like a farmer’s market in a downtown area, music festival on the village green, or a 5K race) are treated like any other retail permit holder. As such, the prohibition on taking DORA drinks purchased elsewhere into the temporary event also applies; respecting local businesses that do not want alcoholic drinks in their establishment; consumers paying attention to the signage that identifies the DORA’s boundaries.

-Serve responsibly – Permit holders must not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 or individuals who are already intoxicated. Consumers should never buy alcohol for individuals who are under the age of 21.

To easily find information on DORAs throughout the state, Ohioans are invited to access the Division’s interactive DORA map, which includes information such as boundaries and links where individuals can access details specific to their local DORA.

The Division of Liquor Control is part of the Ohio Department of Commerce. The department is Ohio’s chief regulatory agency, focused on promoting prosperity and protecting what matters most to Ohioans.

Info from Ohio Department of Commerce