Coverlink Insurance cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, July 19 for Coverlink Insurance. Coverlink Insurance is located at 128 Miami St, the former site of Dr. Ahern’s office. Coverlink has made some updates to both the interior and exterior of the office; this offers their staff more spacious working areas. Pictured left to right are Jeff Graves, Lavonna Graves, Brian Cordial, Karrie Cordial, Spencer Edwards, Morgan Edwards, Melodi Wilkins, Matt Simon, Randy Leopard, Lorraine Havens, Charlie Havens, Nick Redavide, Rick Wilkins, Beth McCain, Margaret Mitterholzer, Rachel Casey, Zach Liggett and Sara Neer.

Submitted photo