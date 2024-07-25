Clark State hosts Mannheim Steamroller on Dec. 12

Pictured are Roxanne Layton and Becky Kia of Mannheim Steamroller. Submitted photo

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State College Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will welcome back Mannheim Steamroller on Dec. 12.

The longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry, the program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects to capture the spirit of the season.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (July 26) and range from $45-$105. Tickets can be purchased at https://pac.clarkstate.edu or by calling the ticket office at 937-328-3874.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “Now, more than 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today, we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums with more than 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment, a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, Utah, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for more than 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise.

