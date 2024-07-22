Piatt Mac-A-Cheek Castle to host free outdoor event

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – Enjoy a relaxing, yet stimulating time exploring nature through walks, demonstrations, workshops, performances, and exhibits. A free public event, The Art and Science of Nature, will be offered on the grounds at the Mac-A-Cheek Castle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. The site is located at 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty.

The building itself is a testament to the nature surrounding it. Built as a home for Abram and Eleanor Piatt from 1864-1871, the structure is made of limestone quarried on the family’s farm. Various woods composing interior gothic panels and parquet floors were processed in the Piatt family sawmill using lumber from trees on the property. Fresco-secco ceiling designs painted by Oliver Frey in 1881 reflect both flowers and grains that research has proven were part of the late 19th century landscape.

Piatt family members and others in the past and the present have derived inspiration from the woods, fields, stream, and lawns surrounding Mac-A-Cheek Castle. Their work has been expressed through paintings, poetry, and photography, some of which will be shared at this event. Participating guest presenters include artists and naturalists: Diana Boggs, Suzanne Dennis, Rebecca Dotson, Kris Shannon, and Lyndon Roof who along with the site staff will offer a range of activities suitable for all ages and interest areas. A detailed schedule of activities will be posted on the website, www.piattcastle.org and a handout will be available at the welcome tent.

This event is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, a 501 (c) (3) not for profit organization that produces educational experiences at Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek. Support for this free event was given through a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, an honorarium from the Ohio Humanities, Environmental Enjoyments Series Sponsor, Middlefield Banking Company, Event Sponsor, The Peoples Savings & Loan Co., Supporting Sponsor, Beasley Architecture and Design, contributions from Piatt Castle Co. Inc.

Facilitated, self-guided tours of Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek will be offered for regular admission fees from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the website for rates, upcoming events, and membership information.

Info from event organizers