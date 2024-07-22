Looking Back – First National Bank of St. Paris grand opening

The First Central National Bank of St. Paris is pictured in this vintage photo. Submitted photo

On July 27, 1920, the First National Bank of St. Paris announced that it had acquired the property on the southeast corner of Main and Springfield streets from John Henry Batdorf and that it would soon begin converting the building into a modern bank structure. At that time, the lower portion of the building was occupied by Gustenborder Grocery and the upper portion by the Keith Cretors American Legion Post. This was near the bank’s current location on Springfield Street.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, 1921, a grand opening of the First National Bank of St Paris’s new location was held (photo). The announcement of the grand opening described some of the features of the renovated building. The interior trimmings and decorations were described as beautiful and tasteful. There was a special room for lady patrons with restful furniture and writing desks. The vault door was designed and constructed to assure security.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).