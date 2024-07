Mr. and Mrs. Brent (Ashley Marratta) Johnson of Boerne, Texas, announce the birth of their daughter, Austen Layne, on July 7, 2024. Austen joins her siblings Nathan Johnson, Julian Lopez, and Stella Lopez. Maternal grandparents are the late Wendell Marratta and Terri Marratta of Urbana. Paternal grandparents are David and Patricia Johnson of Prince George, Virginia.