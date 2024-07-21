Biden ends his reelection bid

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris embraces President Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping his reelection bid against Donald Trump, in a social media post that sent political shockwaves around the country and threw an element of turmoil into the election just months before voters go to the polls.

Biden’s decision came on the heels of a poor debate performance that prompted many rank-and-file Democratic lawmakers to urge him to withdraw from the race. The president said he will address the nation later this week “in more detail about my decision.”

Biden threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrats’ new candidate, and she vowed to “earn and win” the nomination.

Republican leaders attacked Harris and said she shares responsibility for the policies of the Biden administration.

Biden’s withdrawal came a day after Donald Trump held his first public campaign rally since he was injured in an assassination attempt, with an event in the battleground state of Michigan alongside his new running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Some world reactions to Biden’s withdrawal

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged Russians to “pay attention” and “watch what will happen” in the U.S. election in November now that Biden has withdrawn his candidacy.

Peskov was quoted by Russian pro-Kremlin tabloid Life.ru as saying that “there are still four months until the elections. And this is a long period, during which a lot can change.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Biden a friend and said the president has achieved a lot for the U.S., Europe and the world. Scholz cited a strong NATO and close transatlantic cooperation as examples.

New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who met Biden for the first time this month, said he knows he reached his decision based on what he believes is in the “best interests of the American people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Biden and the first lady Jill Biden, saying on the social platform X; “He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend.”

And Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the U.S. president for his “leadership and ongoing service” and said the two countries’ alliance “has never been stronger with our shared commitment to democratic values, international security, economic prosperity and climate action for this and future generations.”

Clyburn, credited with helping Biden win the 2020 nomination, endorses Harris

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is credited with helping President Joe Biden win the party’s nomination four years ago with his endorsement, has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clyburn, a co-chair of Biden’s campaign, said the president showed good judgment in choosing a running mate who has the necessary “values and vision.” He said he is proud to follow Biden’s lead in supporting Harris.

Clyburn also heaped praise on Biden. He said the president “improved the lives of countless Americans through his selfless service” and thanked him for his strong leadership.”

Vance says Harris ‘owns’ Biden’s policies

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, who was initially expected to face off against Kamala Harris in a debate, linked her Sunday to all of Biden’s policies.

Vance said Harris “co-signed” Biden’s border and climate policies and that those drove up prices for housing and groceries.

“She owns all of these failures,” Vance said on the social platform X.

“President Trump and I are ready to save America, whoever’s at the top of the Democrat ticket,” the Ohio senator said. “Bring it on.”

Kamala Harris says she’s honored to have Biden’s support

Vice President Kamala Harris says she is honored to have President Joe Biden’s support to replace him as the Democratic nominee heading into the November election.

Harris said she intends to “earn and win this nomination.”

She released a statement calling the 81-year-old Biden’s decision to end his reelection campaign a “selfless and patriotic act.”

She also thanked Biden for “extraordinary leadership” and argued that his legacy as a one-term president would surpass the records of many chief executives who served two terms in office.

Some Democratic governors praise Biden but don’t immediately endorse Harris as his successor

Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Laura Healy of Kansas, Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Tim Walz of Minnesota are among Democrats who are praising Biden’s record of public service. But they didn’t follow the president’s lead and endorse Harris as his successor.

Beshear said Biden will be remembered as a “consequential president” who, with Harris, led the country through the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz, who heads the Democratic Governors Association, said “history will look fondly on his legacy.”

Healy said few could have “risen to the challenge” like Biden. The Massachusetts governor had issued a statement several weeks ago urging Biden to think hard about his campaign.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also praised Biden’s public service Sunday, saying on social media platform X that Biden “knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump.”

“My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan,” she said.

Former President Barack Obama praises Biden, stops short of endorsing Harris

Former President Barack Obama has praised President Joe Biden’s decision to abandon his reelection quest. But Obama stopped short of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace Biden as the Democratic nominee the 2024 presidential race.

Obama called Biden, his former vice president, “one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me.”

Obama said Sunday that when he picked Biden as his running mate in the 2008 campaign, “what I came to admire even more was his character — his deep empathy and hard-earned resilience; his fundamental decency and belief that everyone counts.”

Obama said Biden “has never backed down from a fight,” adding that “he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America.

Of what’s to come, Obama said he has “extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.” That nominee will face Republican and former President Donald Trump in November.

Clintons throw their support behind Kamala Harris

Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a joint statement endorsing Kamala Harris, saying it’s time to “fight with everything we’ve got” to elect her.

The Clintons said Biden in his “extraordinary career” had “lifted America out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy, and restored our standing in the world.”

They added that Biden’s leadership had “advanced our founders’ charge to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation.”

DNC says top priority is a candidate who can beat Trump

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison says following President Joe Biden’s abandoning his reelection bid that “the work that we must do now, while unprecedented, is clear.”

“In the coming days, the party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward,” Harrison said in a statement, with “a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

“This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the party,” Harrison added. “Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”

His statement also noted: “In short order, the American people will hear from the Democratic Party on next steps and the path forward for the nomination process.”

Biden throws support behind his vice president, Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Trump in November, and encouraged the Democratic Party to unite behind her.

In a stunning social media post Sunday, Biden announced he was pulling out of the race for a second term in the White House.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a letter posted to his X account.

Biden threw his support behind Harris.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he said in a separate post. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

Schumer, first lady react to decision by Biden to drop reelection bid

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement that President Joe Biden “has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being.

Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first,” said Schumer, who traveled to Rehoboth Beach earlier this month to speak to Biden directly about the race. “Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American.”

First lady Jill Biden responded by reposting the president’s letter announcing his decision and adding red heart emojis.

Granddaughter Naomi Biden Neal said on social media that “I’m nothing but proud of my Pop.”

She said he has served the country “with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction” and that “our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him.”

Biden ends his 2024 bid for reelection

President Joe Biden announced that he is ending his 2024 bid for reelection after a disastrous debate inflamed doubts he’s fit for four more years on the job.

He made the announcement Sunday.

The president said he will address the American people later this week “in more detail about my decision.”

Biden’s doctor acknowledges citing incorrect data about the president’s COVID-19 infection

White House doctor Kevin O’Connor has acknowledged making a mistake when he said the COVID-19 strain that infected Biden is responsible for a third of new cases in the United States.

O’Connor said Sunday in a new report on the president’s health that the correct percentage is about 12.8% of new coronavirus cases.

“In yesterday’s update, I incorrectly stated that the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) KP.2.3 variant accounted for approximately 33.3% of new cases in the United States. The correct percentage is approximately 12.8%,” O’Connor said.

The doctor said Biden’s symptoms have “improved significantly” and his vital signs remain “absolutely normal.” Biden is recovering at his Delaware beach home.

Biden campaign touts support by Democrats in seven swing states

The Biden campaign is touting a joint letter by state Democratic Party chairs from seven swing states that urges Democrats to unite around Biden.

“We understand the anxiety. But the best antidote to political anxiety is taking action. You can’t wring your hands when you’re rolling up your sleeves,” said the party chairs from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

The letter comes amid mounting calls following a disastrous debate performance for Biden to abandon his reelection bid.

Separately, Biden’s campaign spokesperson also urged Democrats to unite behind the president’s reelection bid in order to defeat Trump in November.

“Unlike Republicans, we’re a party that accepts – and even celebrates – differing opinions, but in the end, we will absolutely come together to beat Donald Trump this November,” said Mia Ehrenberg.

Pelosi does little to quell speculation about Biden’s immediate future

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Joe Biden’s path forward as the Democratic nominee when she addressed a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.

Pelosi addressed more than 900 people at the North Carolina Democratic Party fundraiser in Raleigh during a time of significant national discord over how the party will proceed in the 2024 presidential election.

All eyes are on Democratic leaders like Pelosi at a time of increasing calls for Biden to abandon his reelection bid against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

The power she holds in the Democratic Party — and in the direction the party takes — was no better emphasized than in her introduction by U.S. Rep. Alma Adams.

“When Nancy Pelosi speaks, everybody listens,” Adams said.

House speaker says Democrats could face legal hurdles if they try to replace Biden

House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted that Republicans would challenge whether Democrats can legally replace Biden as the nominee if he steps down.

“I think they have got legal hurdles in some of these states, and it’ll be litigated, I would expect, on the ground there and they will have to sort through that. They have got a real problem,” Johnson said on CNN’s ”State of the Union.”

Johnson’s comments come amid mounting calls for Biden to abandon his reelection campaign.

Biden has vowed to continue his campaign.

Secret Service acknowledges that it denied Trump extra security

The Secret Service is acknowledging that it denied some requests by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign for increased security at his events in the years before the assassination attempt on him at a recent rally.

In the immediate aftermath of the July 13 attack, the law enforcement agency had denied rejecting such requests. But the Secret Service acknowledged late Saturday, a week after the attempt on Trump’s life, that it had turned back some requests to increase security around the former president.

The reversal is likely to be a key focus of a congressional hearing Monday where Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is expected to appear before lawmakers who have been expressing anger over security lapses that allowed a 20-year-old gunman to climb atop the roof of a nearby building at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and fire his weapon.

Trump was wounded in the right ear, one rallygoer was killed and two others were injured.

Joe Manchin urges Biden to drop his reelection bid

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is urging President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid and focus on the remaining months of his presidency.

“I came to the decision with a heavy heart that I think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin told CNN’s ”State of the Union.”

Nearly three dozen Democrats in Congress have said it’s time for Biden to leave the race.

Biden’s debate performance raised open questions about the 81-year-old’s ability to mount a convincing campaign to defeat Trump.

Manchin, who became an independent in May after years as a Democrat, is not seeking reelection to the Senate.

Secret Service director faces intense scrutiny after assassination attempt on Trump

The Secret Service and its director are under intense scrutiny following an assassination attempt on Trump during a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania that wounded his ear.

Lawmakers and others across the political spectrum are questioning how a gunman could get so close to the Republican presidential nominee when he was supposed to be carefully guarded.

Kimberly Cheatle, the agency’s director, will testify on Capitol Hill on Monday. Cheatle told ABC News recently that the shooting was “unacceptable.”

She has said she has no plans to resign. But calls for her to step down are mounting.

President Joe Biden appointed Cheatle in 2022 to take over an agency with a history of scandals.