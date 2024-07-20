BARELY USED PET OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Tiger Lily. I am a domestic short hair girl and my birthday was May 14, 2024. I weigh about 2 pounds right now. My sisters and I were born on a front porch because our mom was a stray girl. Mom disappeared when we were 5 weeks old and the kind lady who had taken care of us brought us to Barely Used Pets. Our sister, Tasha, has already been adopted. So my sister, Tessa, and I are here still looking for our forever homes. We are very sweet and affectionate. We LOVE to play and wrestle!
