PAWS PET OF THE WEEK

Lala is one of four kittens rescued, along with their mother, from an alley. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Lala and her three siblings were found with their mom, Dandee, in an alley in Springfield when they were just two and a half weeks old. Needless to say, Dandee was struggling to keep them all alive. A resident in the area brought momma and babies to PAWS Animal Shelter so they could be cared for. They went into foster care right away, so the kittens could be properly socialized and so Dandee would have the support she needed. Her foster mom described Lala as follows: “Lala is SO sweet! She is a little shy at first, but once you get her playing, she is right in the game with everyone else! She is a sweet little girl who is just as fine with playing as she is with being made over. She loves a good game and a good snack!” All of the kittens are incredibly sweet and loving and would be wonderful additions to any family. Stop by the Kitty Cove (the kitten room where they live at PAWS) and meet these darlings. You’ll want to adopt at least two of them, so they’ll have a playmate to keep them out of trouble!

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS