Rotary awards scholarships

The recipients of the Rotary Club of Urbana scholarships were recently recognized at the club meeting on July 15. After being introduced, they spoke about the school activities in which they were involved and shared where they are attending college. The Rotary Club of Urbana raises funds to provide three scholarships annually to seniors from Urbana High School. Each recipient is awarded a $1,500 scholarship distributed over two years. Pictured from left are: Tim Martin, Scholarship Chair, Jaelyn Johnston, Jessica Rooney, Liliana Talebi, Justin Thiel, Joe Curran, Club President. Not pictured: Lauren Hoskins.

Submitted photo