Purk, Jones present ‘A History of Bluegrass’

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – On Aug. 1, Bill Purk and Reed Jones will present “A History of Bluegrass Music.”

The 20-year musical associates have compiled a program which depicts the music from its beginnings in the 1930s and 40s.

Through spoken word and music, Purk and Jones pay homage to Bill Monroe, “The Father of Bluegrass Music,” and other early pioneers.

The event will be held at The State Theater in downtown Springfield, Ohio, and begins at 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Purk at [email protected].

Info from event organizers