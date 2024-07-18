How to attend the 60th UHS reunion

Pictured are some of the committee members, from the left are Rayann Troyer, Hal Barker, Michelle Porter, Linda McConnell, Mary Ann Kavanaugh, Jenny Thackery, Sandi Lewis, and Gretchen Huffman. Submitted photo

The Urbana High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Moose Lodge at 632 Mosgrove Street.

Starting with their 10-year reunion, the class has held a reunion every 5 years, and they have been well attended.

This year’s event with be casual dress and starts with a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. followed by a meal and other activities at 6 p.m.

Members of their planning committee represent the 6 different elementary schools the class members have attended. At a recent meeting they noted that they have sent out invitations to most of their living classmates, but they are missing a current address or phone number for a few.

So, if you know of someone who hasn’t been contacted yet, please have them get in touch with Gretchen Huffman at [email protected] or 937-653-6065.

To their other classmates, please return your reservation to UHS Class of 1964, 120 Country Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078 by the first of August.

