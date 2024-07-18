1858 Meeting House to host My Brother’s Keeper

Pictured is My Brother’s Keeper. Submitted photo

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The 1858 Meeting House, located in Mechanicsburg, is pleased to present a musical performance by Ohio natives, My Brother’s Keeper, at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/my-brothers-keeper-concert-tickets-946903011397.

My Brother’s Keeper is a progressive bluegrass band hailing from Cincinnati. Last visiting several years ago, concert-goers were impressed by their incredible vocals and originality. The 1858 Meeting House serves as a great venue to showcase their talents, as the acoustics of the building lend themselves to the band’s talents. Those interested in checking out My Brother’s Keeper ahead of the show in July should visit their website: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music. This summer’s show is sure to be another crowd pleaser and is family friendly.

The 1858 Meeting House is owned by the Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA), an organization of Champaign County residents interested in preserving local historic buildings and providing education to the public about the importance of historic preservation. Events held at The 1858 Meeting House generate funds that allow for the maintenance and upgrades to facilitate more use of the building.

In most recent years, the CCPA received a matching grant from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR or DAR), which allowed for several windows to be replaced, ensuring that the building can hold up to the wind, rain, snow, and sun for a few more seasons.

In addition to actively preserving The 1858 Meeting House, the CCPA promotes preservation throughout Champaign County through its Matching Façade Grants program for residential and commercial businesses.

For more information about The 1858 Meeting House, check out this link: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/1858-meeting-house.html. Or for further info on CCPA Matching Façade Grants, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Submitted by the CCPA