Dori Wilson (pictured) helps her mom paint the mural at the corner of Court and Main streets in Urbana during Art Affair on the Square on Saturday. Artist Gail Wilson plans to have the mural completed by Tuesday. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Pictured is the square as seen through a heart-shaped stained glass window made by Color of Hughes during Saturday’s Art Affair on the Square. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

