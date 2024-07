Members of the Triad General Livestock 4-H Club are pictured at PAWS. Submitted photo

Triad General Livestock club volunteers at PAWS

Members of the Triad General Livestock 4-H Club helped make the PAWS Animal Shelter feel welcoming to all by cleaning the outside of the facility and surrounding area. 4-H members contributed by pressure-washing, landscaping, and washing windows. When they were through, they enjoyed playing with the kittens. There are many great cats waiting to be adopted!

By: Kolbie Crowder

News Reporter

Triad General Livestock