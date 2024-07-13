PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Beulah and I am a Boxer/Rottweiler mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Beulah and I am a Boxer/Rottweiler mix girl and my birthday was Dec. 1, 2023. I weigh about 35 pounds. My siblings and I came to Barely Used Pets when our person was no longer able to care for us. He was an older gentleman and had an accidental litter of 5 of us. His granddaughter was staying with him to help care for us puppies. When we were 4 months old, the granddaughter was killed in a car accident. In his grief he was not able to keep us. So here we are at Barely Used Pets. One sister and our two brothers have been adopted. So that just leaves my sister, Betty, and me to find our new forever homes.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets