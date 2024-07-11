Police announce 2024 UPD Citizens Police Academy registration open

This fall, the Urbana Police Division will be providing its 2nd annual Citizens Police Academy for local citizens to participate in.

The academy is designed to increase understanding between citizens and the Police Division through training and education with citizens learning about how their Police Division operates, with the goal of building stronger relations that will help us in meeting our mission of providing professional, quality service with integrity and teamwork, to keep Urbana a pleasant place to live, work and visit.

Starting Sept. 5, 2024 and running through Oct. 10, 2024, the class will meet for six consecutive Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Classes will be held in the Police/Fire Training Room located on the third floor of the Municipal Building, 205 South Main Street.

Various members of the police division will be presenters for the classes each week as well as some local criminal justice partners who work closely with the police division. The Academy Commander is Sergeant Jason Kizer, an 18-year veteran of the Division.

Some of the topics to be covered will include:

Administration

-Organization

-Tour of Police Division

Patrol Operations

-OVI and Speed Enforcement

-Traffic Crash investigations

Champaign Countywide 9-1-1 Center

Investigations

-Crime Scene Investigation

-Property Room

-Mock Crime Scene

Criminal Law and the Courts

Outreach programs

Training

-Firearms Safety and Range

The six-week program will conclude with a graduation ceremony. Once completed, class members will become alumni members of the UPD Citizen Police Academy.

The Citizens Police Academy is free but those interested in being a part of this program must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of Urbana, or be affiliated with an Urbana business or organization. Class size is limited to 12 (additional registrants will be offered to attend a future program).

Applicants must complete an Application and Waiver of Liability. Applicants must pass a criminal and traffic background check. Felony or serious misdemeanor convictions may disqualify you from participation, at the discretion of the Chief of Police.

Applications can be downloaded from the city of Urbana website at: www.urbanaohio.com or they can be picked up from the Urbana Police Division. Completed applications can be returned to the police division, c/o Lt. Josh Jacobs or emailed to him at: [email protected].

Story submitted by Urbana Police Division