Comfort Bag Project receives grant Comfort Bag Project receives grant

Submitted story

United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties awarded Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County a grant for their Comfort Bag Project.

These comfort bags go to any newly-diagnosed breast cancer patient. The items included in the bags are designed to educate, empower, encourage, and embrace our clients during their treatments.

The United Way’s partnership in this project will have a positive impact on anyone going through treatment.

Info from Kristyn Campbell of Breast Friends Forever