Art Affair in downtown Urbana Saturday

Samuel Oppong paints color on a giant coloring canvas outlined by Alison Cook Painting during last year’s Art Affair on the Square in downtown Urbana. This year’s event is combined with Second Saturdays and is being held a week earlier in July than usual. File photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

The Second Saturday/Art Affair on the Square will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Urbana on Saturday, July 13. Admission is free.

For the first time ever, the Shop Downtown Urbana Committee and the Champaign County Arts Council are joining forces to host a wide-ranging event filled with: art vendors, sidewalk vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and a kids zone.

Here is the schedule of events:

All day: Gail Wilson, live muralist on East Court Street, presented by Snyder’s Heating & Cooling. The mural will begin the color creation during Art Affair and will be completed by the end of July.

11:30 a.m.: Bluegrass performer Larry Lyons on the courthouse steps

1 p.m.: Champaign County Community Choir Concert: BE THE LIGHT! at the Gloria Theatre by GrandWorks, free admission thanks to Henderson Land Investment.

2 p.m.: Leah Grommon performing on the courthouse steps.

4 p.m.: Kelli Campbell Trio at Urbana Brewing Co.

There will be over 60 vendors. Sample wine from Dragonfly and Bokes Creek and cider from a new winery called Twenty One Barrels.