Art Affair in downtown Urbana Saturday

The Second Saturday/Art Affair on the Square will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Urbana on Saturday, July 13. Admission is free.
For the first time ever, the Shop Downtown Urbana Committee and the Champaign County Arts Council are joining forces to host a wide-ranging event filled with: art vendors, sidewalk vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and a kids zone.
Here is the schedule of events:
All day: Gail Wilson, live muralist on East Court Street, presented by Snyder’s Heating & Cooling. The mural will begin the color creation during Art Affair and will be completed by the end of July.
11:30 a.m.: Bluegrass performer Larry Lyons on the courthouse steps
1 p.m.: Champaign County Community Choir Concert: BE THE LIGHT! at the Gloria Theatre by GrandWorks, free admission thanks to Henderson Land Investment.
2 p.m.: Leah Grommon performing on the courthouse steps.
4 p.m.: Kelli Campbell Trio at Urbana Brewing Co.
There will be over 60 vendors. Sample wine from Dragonfly and Bokes Creek and cider from a new winery called Twenty One Barrels.