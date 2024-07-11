Art Affair, community choir concert on Saturday in Urbana

Friday, July 12

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Art Affair on the Square: in downtown Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: “Be the Light” choir concert, 1 p.m., free admission

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Memorial Park.

North Lewisburg Fireworks: dusk at ballpark

Sunday, July 14

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 15

Urbana Twp. meeting 5 p.m.

Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union community blood drive: 3 to 7 p.m. at 1121 North Main St., Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular board meeting.

Champaign County LEPC meeting: at Community Center Auditorium at 9 a.m. The public is welcome.

Wednesday, July 17

Champaign County community blood drive: from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, July 18

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 6:30 p.m.

Champaign County Communications Operations Board meeting: at Community Center in the Emergency Management Office at 9 a.m. The public is welome.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Champaign County Board of DD, 224 Patrick Ave., Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Champaign Family YMCA community blood drive: 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St.

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Champaign County Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social: 2 to 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the CCHS Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Free admission. Just pay for what you eat.

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County Summer Send-Off Picnic: 6 p.m. at Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Rd, Urbana. RSVP to Chris Harmison at [email protected] or (937) 652-3546 by July 17. This is a free event for all OSU alumni along with all incoming and current students from Champaign County, so please pass the word. We will acknowledge the scholarship winners from Champaign County, and have the election of officers. Food will be provided. If you would like to bring your favorite dessert to share, please let Chris know as well.

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26

My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.

TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc. School Supply Drive Distribution: 4-6 p.m., 1522 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 27

West Liberty Ice Cream Social: 4-7:30 p.m. behind the Methodist and United Church of Christ churches

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Piano concert by 1962 Graham Graduate Tommy Lee: at Evans Purk Fellowship Center from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This will be Lee’s 80th birthday at concert. Free will donation to benefit Pony Wagon Museum

Sunday, July 28

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Gloria Theatre: Twisters, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, August 5

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, August 11

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Wednesday, August 14

Lactation in the Workplace Lunch & Learn: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Community Room, 1512 South U.S. Hwy 68, Urbana. Topics include: Information on Ohio law for breastfeeding/pumping; information on how to implement a lactation policy or become a breastfeeding-friendly workplace; resources & support for local businesses.

Saturday, August 17

Urbana High School Class of 1964: will have its 60th Class reunion at the Moose Lodge, 632 Mosgrove St., Urbana. $20 per person. Meet and greet at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Gretchen Huffman at 937-653-6065 for more information. Reservations close August 1

Monday, August 19

Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 8

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Sunday, September 22

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, September 28

17th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off and Festival: starts at 11 a.m., Hoopla Parade at noon, chili serving begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Sunday, October 20

Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room