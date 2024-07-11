26th Annual West Liberty Ice Cream Social benefits Stanton family

Patrick Stanton is pictured with his children in this photo from 2016. Submitted photo Patrick and Courtney (Delany) Stanton Submitted photo

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty community is again planning for its annual Ice Cream Social for the benefit of an area family.

This year we are doing it for the Patrick and Courtney (Delany) Stanton family who live in the school district. They have four children who attend West Liberty-Salem and Riverside schools. Patrick has been employed at both Kroger in Bellefontaine and Urbana.

Four years ago, Patrick was diagnosed with a genetic heart condition and received a defibrillator. In December he started losing energy and appetite and was swelling so he was admitted to the hospital. At that time they determined he needed a new heart. He became very ill and contracted COVID-19 and MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). Because of the loss of blood flow to his extremities and the huge amount of medication he was on, his limbs began to die and his kidneys started to fail.

He received a new heart in January. Doctors determined that his arms could not be saved and removed them in January, then in February they removed both legs below the knee. He was finally released from the hospital in May.

The Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 4-7:30 p.m. behind the Methodist and United Church of Christ churches. Most of the area churches, and the West Liberty Lions Club, with help from area businesses will be sponsoring the event. Carry-outs will be available. Bill Purk and friends along with some other groups will be providing entertainment.

The a la carte menu will consist of chicken and noodles, hot chicken, sloppy jo, hot dog and coney dog sandwiches, potato salad, pasta salad, cucumber and onions, slaw, apple salad, pie, drinks and homemade ice cream. There will be gallons and half-gallons of ice cream available for sale.

If you are unable to attend and would like to help with a donation, please make a check out to West Liberty Ice Cream Social and mail it to P.O. Box 606, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

If you have any questions you may call Nancy Dowden at 937-465-4219.

Info from event organizers