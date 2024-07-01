Fifteen women, ages 11-80, participated in the 11th annual Women-on-Target event June 22 at the Community Archery Park. Women were introduced to firearm and archery equipment, marksmanship and safety techniques, and a variety of shooting activities. The event was co-hosted by the Champaign County Shooting Academy and Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports club. Funds for the event were provided by the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program through a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.

Submitted photo