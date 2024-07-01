UPD completes 2024 Safety Town classes

Submitted story

From June 17 through June 28, 2024, Urbana police conducted two week-long Safety Town classes for area youngsters who will be entering kindergarten this fall.

From 8:30-11 a.m. each day, the 42 participants received safety instructions from Urbana Police Officers AJ Ervin and Robbie Evans and Sergeant Jason Kizer on various safety-related topics. Each day we had various local agencies partner with us as guest presenters to help us in providing safety-related messages for the participants to learn from and enjoy.

This is the 11th year the police division has provided Safety Town and this year we were assisted by presenters representing:

-Champaign County 911 Communications Center

-Champaign County Children’s Services

-Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden

-City of Urbana Fire Division

-City of Urbana Parks and City Pool

-Urbana City Schools and its Bus Transportation Department

Each day there were presentations and activities covering various safety-related topics that the youngsters may encounter in their lives. Those topics included:

-Fire Safety

-Gun Safety

-Pedestrian Safety

-Playground Safety

-School Bus Safety

-Seat Belt Safety

-Storm Safety

-Stranger Danger

-Swimming Pool Safety

We are already looking forward to next year’s classes.

Information from Urbana Police Division