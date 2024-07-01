Looking Back – Adams Township School consolidation

Pictured is Rosewood School - 1915. Submitted photo

Submitted story

In the fall of 1896, a high school course consisting of a two-year term was offered to Adams Township students.

Classes were held in a building in Carysville. In 1898, a three-year course of study was offered.

In the fall of 1901, the high school was relocated to a new two-room building located at the north edge of Rosewood. By 1910, this building was inadequate.

Under the guidance of Superintendent Asa Buroker, the centralization of Adams Township Schools, and a new building for that purpose, was discussed and investigated.

One major concern expressed by the community was that some students would spend considerable time riding the horse-drawn school wagons.

On Jan. 18, 1911, a special election was held in Rosewood. The vote was 163 in favor of consolidation and 104 against.

The new building was constructed in the summer of 1911. That fall the new building was put in service, housing the entire district population of Adams Township elementary and high school students.

A high school class of 13 graduated in the spring of 1912. The 1915 photo shows horse-drawn school wagons loaded with students in front of the school building.

Information used for this Looking Back comes from Rosewood School History 1896 through May 2007, compiled by Lynn Geuy.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).