PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Hi! My name is Sly and I am an Australian/Shepherd mix boy and my birthday was April 18, 2024. I weigh about 8 pounds now. I was an owner surrender from down in Kentucky. We were lucky that the next day there was a transport to Ohio to Barely Used Pets. We were only 6 weeks old, but now we are old enough to be adopted. We have been told that we are super sweet, friendly puppies! We are all mixed colors. Some of us are merle and some are solids. We just all need our new forever homes and a family to love us!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

