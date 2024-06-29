Mechanicsburg Public Library July activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Adult July Events
Tuesday, July 2, 3 – 4 PM
Intro to Python Programming
A gentle introduction into python programming.
Tuesday, July 2, 4 – 5 PM
Visit Caribbean Country/Territory
Have you always wanted to travel the world, but
don’t want to leave your house? Join Rebecca as
she talks about her trip to Haiti and Puerto Rico.
Rebecca will share her favorite sodas from the
Caribbean: Fruit Champagne, which is a nonalcoholic fruit-flavored soda; and Coco Rico, which
is a coconut-flavored soda.
Wednesday, July 3, 1 – 2 PM
Card Club
Join us to play a variety of card games!
Wednesday, July 3, 6 – 7 PM
Podcast Club
Come discuss what you are currently listening to
and get new ideas on what to listen to.
Fridays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 9 – 10 AM
Yoga
Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in
this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham
will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga
will be outside!
Saturday, July 6, 12:30 – 2:45 PM
Movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”
Get ready for Summer Celebration with this
adventure packed movie! Bring your snacks and
drinks!
Tuesdays, July 9, 16, and 23, 6 – 7 PM
Tuesdays Adult Summer Reading Programs
Mechanicsburg Public Library will be traveling the
world this summer! Various community members
will be presenting on different countries they
visited!
Wednesday, July 10, 2 – 4 PM
Crafting Group
Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other
craft you do or want to do. Come with your project,
learn something new or just hang out with fellow
crafting people.
Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25, 10 – 11 AM
Thursdays Adult Summer Reading Program
Thursdays are craft days! We will be doing diamond
painting coaster, playing bingo, and Kawaii cross
stitch!
Saturday, July 13, 1 – 2 PM
Film Club
At this program you will have the opportunity to
meet other movie enthusiasts and share your
thoughts on the film watched earlier in the month.
July’s film is “Moonfall”.
Mechanicsburg Public Library
Tuesday, July 16, 4 – 5 PM
Intro to Python Programming
A gentle introduction into python programming.
Wednesday, July 17, 1 – 2 PM
Card Club
Join us to play a variety of card games!
Monday, July 22, 6 – 7 PM
Cookbook Club
Each month we will highlight a cookbook and
encourage everyone to prepare a dish to share
and discuss from that cookbook. July’s book is
“Taste of Home What can I Bring?” by Taste of
Home Books
Wednesday, July 24, 2 – 4 PM
Crafting Group
Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other
craft you do or want to do. Come with your
project, learn something new or just hang out
with fellow crafting people.
Wednesday, July 24, 6 – 8 PM
Movie: “Ordinary Angels”
This movie is based on true events that happened
in Kentucky during the 1994 cold wave. Bring your
dinner, snacks, and drinks!
Friday, July 26, 2:30 – 3:45 PM OR 4 – 5:15 PM
Summer Swing Watercolor Painting with Lisa
Come make a beautiful summer watercolor
painting with Lisa!
Friday, July 26, 6 – 8 PM
Movie After Hours: “Arthur the King”
Come watch an adventure movie after the library
is closed! Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks!
Saturday, July 27, 11 AM – 12 PM
Adult Summer Reading Craft
If you couldn’t make it to any of the crafts in
July for adults no worries. Now is your chance to
do the crafts while supplies last!
Tuesday, July 30, 6 – 7 PM
Summer Olympics Kahoot Trivia
Are you a fan of the Olympics? Come test your
Summer Olympics knowledge at trivia! Please
download the Kahoot app before coming!
Wednesday, July 31, 5 – 7 PM
Crafting Group
Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other
craft you do or want to do. Come with your
project, learn something new or just hang out
with fellow crafting people.
Youth July Events
Mondays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 11 AM – 12 PM
Free Meals for Youth @ Mechanicsburg UMC
Children ages 1 to 18 and adults ages 19 through 21
with a disability are able to receive free meals this
summer. Meals will be distributed on Mondays
from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mechanicsburg
United Methodist Church, 42 North Main Street in
Mechanicsburg. The program runs from June 17 to
August 12. Each week, individuals can pick up seven
breakfasts and seven lunches to take home. All
meals are shelf-stable.
Mondays, July 1, 15, and 29, 2 PM – 3 PM
Generation Next Programs
These programs are for ages 12 – 18. July 1 make
popsicle soap. July 15 make doughnut squishes.
July 29 make a mermaid sugar scrub.
Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 11 – 11:45 AM
Children’s Summer Reading Programs
These programs are for ages 6 – 11. Mechanicsburg
Public Library will be traveling the world this
summer!
Wednesdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 11 – 11:45 AM
Summer Preschool Story Time
These programs are for ages 2 – 5. These programs
are intended to support early learning in a group
setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities
that provide enjoyable opportunities for the
children to practice skills that prepare them for
reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of
nutritional snacks are appreciated.
Fridays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 10 AM – 5:30 PM
Board Game Fun
Come check out our board game collection.
Fridays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 1 – 2 PM
Pokémon Go Walk
Join us on Fridays @ 1PM as we walk around town
battling in raids and searching for shinnies! Will
not happen on rainy days.
Mechanicsburg Public Library
Monday, July 8, 3:30 – 4:30 PM
STEAM Team
Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the second
Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In
July we will have a foam dough party!
Tuesdays, July 9, 16, 23, and 30, 1 – 2 PM
Coding & Animation
Learn and practice basic coding and animation.
Bring your own device! This program is for middle
schoolers.
Thursday, July 11, 4 – 5 PM
Lego Club
Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided.
Friday, July 12, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Kids Movie: “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Save the world with Raya in this kids flick!
Saturday, July 13, 11 AM – 1 PM
Books & Bridle
Weather permitting. Horses helping readers! Kids
can read to Gracie (horse), Ghepetto (miniature
donkey) and Rudy (horse of a different species).
We will have horse themed games & crafts!
Thursday, July 18, 4 – 5 PM
Anime Club
Celebrate Japanese culture and all things anime!
Permission form required!
Friday, July 19, 2 – 4 PM
Teen Movie: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
Come cool off in the A/C!
Saturday, July 20, 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Movie: “Elvis”
Celebrate the King of Rock n Roll!