Mechanicsburg Public Library July activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Adult July Events

Tuesday, July 2, 3 – 4 PM

Intro to Python Programming

A gentle introduction into python programming.

Tuesday, July 2, 4 – 5 PM

Visit Caribbean Country/Territory

Have you always wanted to travel the world, but

don’t want to leave your house? Join Rebecca as

she talks about her trip to Haiti and Puerto Rico.

Rebecca will share her favorite sodas from the

Caribbean: Fruit Champagne, which is a nonalcoholic fruit-flavored soda; and Coco Rico, which

is a coconut-flavored soda.

Wednesday, July 3, 1 – 2 PM

Card Club

Join us to play a variety of card games!

Wednesday, July 3, 6 – 7 PM

Podcast Club

Come discuss what you are currently listening to

and get new ideas on what to listen to.

Fridays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 9 – 10 AM

Yoga

Experience all the benefits that yoga can offer in

this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham

will lead class! Please bring your own mats! Yoga

will be outside!

Saturday, July 6, 12:30 – 2:45 PM

Movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Get ready for Summer Celebration with this

adventure packed movie! Bring your snacks and

drinks!

Tuesdays, July 9, 16, and 23, 6 – 7 PM

Tuesdays Adult Summer Reading Programs

Mechanicsburg Public Library will be traveling the

world this summer! Various community members

will be presenting on different countries they

visited!

Wednesday, July 10, 2 – 4 PM

Crafting Group

Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other

craft you do or want to do. Come with your project,

learn something new or just hang out with fellow

crafting people.

Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25, 10 – 11 AM

Thursdays Adult Summer Reading Program

Thursdays are craft days! We will be doing diamond

painting coaster, playing bingo, and Kawaii cross

stitch!

Saturday, July 13, 1 – 2 PM

Film Club

At this program you will have the opportunity to

meet other movie enthusiasts and share your

thoughts on the film watched earlier in the month.

July’s film is “Moonfall”.

Mechanicsburg Public Library

Tuesday, July 16, 4 – 5 PM

Intro to Python Programming

A gentle introduction into python programming.

Wednesday, July 17, 1 – 2 PM

Card Club

Join us to play a variety of card games!

Monday, July 22, 6 – 7 PM

Cookbook Club

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and

encourage everyone to prepare a dish to share

and discuss from that cookbook. July’s book is

“Taste of Home What can I Bring?” by Taste of

Home Books

Wednesday, July 24, 2 – 4 PM

Crafting Group

Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other

craft you do or want to do. Come with your

project, learn something new or just hang out

with fellow crafting people.

Wednesday, July 24, 6 – 8 PM

Movie: “Ordinary Angels”

This movie is based on true events that happened

in Kentucky during the 1994 cold wave. Bring your

dinner, snacks, and drinks!

Friday, July 26, 2:30 – 3:45 PM OR 4 – 5:15 PM

Summer Swing Watercolor Painting with Lisa

Come make a beautiful summer watercolor

painting with Lisa!

Friday, July 26, 6 – 8 PM

Movie After Hours: “Arthur the King”

Come watch an adventure movie after the library

is closed! Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks!

Saturday, July 27, 11 AM – 12 PM

Adult Summer Reading Craft

If you couldn’t make it to any of the crafts in

July for adults no worries. Now is your chance to

do the crafts while supplies last!

Tuesday, July 30, 6 – 7 PM

Summer Olympics Kahoot Trivia

Are you a fan of the Olympics? Come test your

Summer Olympics knowledge at trivia! Please

download the Kahoot app before coming!

Wednesday, July 31, 5 – 7 PM

Crafting Group

Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, etc. or any other

craft you do or want to do. Come with your

project, learn something new or just hang out

with fellow crafting people.

_______

Youth July Events

Mondays, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 11 AM – 12 PM

Free Meals for Youth @ Mechanicsburg UMC

Children ages 1 to 18 and adults ages 19 through 21

with a disability are able to receive free meals this

summer. Meals will be distributed on Mondays

from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

United Methodist Church, 42 North Main Street in

Mechanicsburg. The program runs from June 17 to

August 12. Each week, individuals can pick up seven

breakfasts and seven lunches to take home. All

meals are shelf-stable.

Mondays, July 1, 15, and 29, 2 PM – 3 PM

Generation Next Programs

These programs are for ages 12 – 18. July 1 make

popsicle soap. July 15 make doughnut squishes.

July 29 make a mermaid sugar scrub.

Tuesdays, July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 11 – 11:45 AM

Children’s Summer Reading Programs

These programs are for ages 6 – 11. Mechanicsburg

Public Library will be traveling the world this

summer!

Wednesdays, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 11 – 11:45 AM

Summer Preschool Story Time

These programs are for ages 2 – 5. These programs

are intended to support early learning in a group

setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities

that provide enjoyable opportunities for the

children to practice skills that prepare them for

reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of

nutritional snacks are appreciated.

Fridays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 10 AM – 5:30 PM

Board Game Fun

Come check out our board game collection.

Fridays, July 5, 12, 19, and 26, 1 – 2 PM

Pokémon Go Walk

Join us on Fridays @ 1PM as we walk around town

battling in raids and searching for shinnies! Will

not happen on rainy days.

Mechanicsburg Public Library

Monday, July 8, 3:30 – 4:30 PM

STEAM Team

Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the second

Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In

July we will have a foam dough party!

Tuesdays, July 9, 16, 23, and 30, 1 – 2 PM

Coding & Animation

Learn and practice basic coding and animation.

Bring your own device! This program is for middle

schoolers.

Thursday, July 11, 4 – 5 PM

Lego Club

Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided.

Friday, July 12, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Kids Movie: “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Save the world with Raya in this kids flick!

Saturday, July 13, 11 AM – 1 PM

Books & Bridle

Weather permitting. Horses helping readers! Kids

can read to Gracie (horse), Ghepetto (miniature

donkey) and Rudy (horse of a different species).

We will have horse themed games & crafts!

Thursday, July 18, 4 – 5 PM

Anime Club

Celebrate Japanese culture and all things anime!

Permission form required!

Friday, July 19, 2 – 4 PM

Teen Movie: “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Come cool off in the A/C!

Saturday, July 20, 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Movie: “Elvis”

Celebrate the King of Rock n Roll!