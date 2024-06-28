St. Paris Community Fireworks set for Saturday, June 29

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
Friday, June 28
Champaign County Fair Queen Applications due today: Contact Vernon Funeral Homes with questions
Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.
Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
St. Paris Community Fireworks: festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Food trucks, family fun prior to 10 p.m. fireworks show.
Gloria Theatre: Live performance: A Pirate’s Life for Me! – 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 30
Historical presentation on Carmazzi’s: John Carmazzi, who owned the store from 1952 to 2014, will present the history of his family’s business in a free program at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Gloria Theatre: Inside Out 2, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek: Get in the mood for your modern 4th of July by enjoying historical holiday customs at this free outdoor event, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn how to play Cricket, other old-fashioned games, enjoy a cake contest, interact with a living history interpreter representing a Civil War Veteran, Mac-A-Cheek Castle is open for self-guided tours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 1860s musket firing demonstration. Regular admission fees apply to interior castle tours.
Wednesday, July 3
Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Champaign Cruisers Firecracker Car, Truck, Bike Show: during the day at Skelley Lumber
Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 3-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be held at Grimes Field on July 6)
Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
Friday, July 5
Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Urbana Festival and Fireworks at Grimes Field: festival begins at 11 a.m., Champaign County Arts Council is sponsoring a concert by the Victorious Kaybirds from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Food trucks, and activities offered prior to fireworks display
Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Gloria Theatre: Despicable Me 4, 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Mechanicsburg Summer Celebration: parade at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Celebration takes place in afternoon at Goshen Memorial Park.
North Lewisburg Fireworks: dusk at ballpark
Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.
Sunday, July 14
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Monday, July 15
Urbana Twp. meeting 5 p.m.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular board meeting.
Friday, July 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Touch a Truck: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Champaign County Board of DD, 224 Patrick Ave., Urbana
Friday, July 26
My Brother’s Keeper concert: a progressive bluegrass band will perform at the at 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m. Tickets: https://mybrotherskeeperband.com/music.
Sunday, July 28
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, August 10
Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.
Sunday, August 11
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Monday, August 19
Urbana Twp meeting 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, September 8
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house (Old Fashioned Day): 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, September 15
Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.
Friday, September 20
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Sunday, September 22
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Sunday, October 6
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Thursday, October 10
28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building
Friday, October 11
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Saturday, October 12
Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended
Sunday, October 20
Pony Wagon Historical Museum open house: 1-4 p.m. Located at 510 Washington St. in St. Paris
Saturday, November 2
Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room